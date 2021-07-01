Winmill & CO. Inc. Has $996,000 Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Winmill & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,407,000 after buying an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $44,827,000. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 1,063,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,916,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 746,951 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,280. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

