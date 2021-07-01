Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,740. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $13,518,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

