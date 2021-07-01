Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 318,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,952,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $290.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.35.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.