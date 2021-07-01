Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Down 39.8% in June

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRWSY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRWSY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 266,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.