Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,740 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

