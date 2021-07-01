Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,521 Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Shares of PACXU stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

