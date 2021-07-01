Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $168.46 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

