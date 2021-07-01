Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $265,000 in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCAXU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCAXU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

