Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,796 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,694 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 665,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 170,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

