Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.