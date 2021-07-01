Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $110.44 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.