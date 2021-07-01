Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Woolworths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Woolworths Group stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

