Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($9.80). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

WKP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 874 ($11.42).

Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 832.50 ($10.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 863.83. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total value of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

