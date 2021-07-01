W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.07

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 31526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

