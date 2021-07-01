XTX Topco Ltd Invests $351,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Essent Group stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

