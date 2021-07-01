XTX Topco Ltd Invests $371,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

