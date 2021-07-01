XTX Topco Ltd Invests $396,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

