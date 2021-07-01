XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $360,000 Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 145,555 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.