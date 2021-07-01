XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

