XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,578 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

