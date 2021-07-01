XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,797 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Affirm stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

