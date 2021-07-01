Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $121.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

