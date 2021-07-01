yAxis (YAXIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,537.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.56 or 0.00016489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $103,537.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00171051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,765.22 or 1.00103775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

