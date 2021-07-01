Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $37,386.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00358321 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00187952 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001699 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,303,969 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

