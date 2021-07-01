YIELD App (YLD) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $33.14 million and $382,192.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.13 or 0.00701852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,689.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 110,111,833 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

