Yield Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,916.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $79,916.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00696587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,568.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

