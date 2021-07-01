Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.15. 432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 294,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

