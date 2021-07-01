Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.