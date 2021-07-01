Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
