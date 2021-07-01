Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce $11.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.78 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.56. 8,423,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,530,773. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

