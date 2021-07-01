Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

