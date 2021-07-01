Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.38 Million

Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $211.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.04 million and the highest is $213.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $871.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $877.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $946.93 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $963.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $946,153 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

