Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.58). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

