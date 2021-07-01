Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

