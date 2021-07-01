Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.