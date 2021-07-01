Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 661,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,061. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.