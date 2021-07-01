Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce $1.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 million. electroCore reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in electroCore by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in electroCore by 3,496.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.