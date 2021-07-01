Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Endava posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $113.38 on Thursday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.52, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

