Zacks: Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 507.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 56,195 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $298,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

