Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $156.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.15 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $135.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $633.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.12 million to $635.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.01. 321,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.61. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 1.94.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.