Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $156.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.15 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $135.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $633.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.12 million to $635.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.01. 321,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.61. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

