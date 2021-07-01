Zacks: Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $853.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce sales of $853.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $864.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 70,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

