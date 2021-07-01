Zacks: Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 196,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,668,044. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

