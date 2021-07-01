Zacks: Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Translate Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 54,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

