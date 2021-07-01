Zacks: Analysts Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post -$0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.64). Viad posted earnings of ($2.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VVI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $49.85 on Monday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

