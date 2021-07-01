Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce -$1.77 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.35). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($2.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.37) to ($5.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

BPMC stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.