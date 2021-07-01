Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

