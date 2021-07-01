Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 1,217,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,438. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

