Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock remained flat at $$64.52 on Thursday. 1,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

