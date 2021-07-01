Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post sales of $260.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $271.60 million. Copa posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copa by 1,244.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 157,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.