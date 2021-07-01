Zacks: Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $11.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $59.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.