Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post sales of $135.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.44 billion. Walmart reported sales of $137.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $390.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.79.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

