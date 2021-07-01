Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHS. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.58 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $806.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

